Higgins says Tigers have to rebuild, start from the ground up

Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins says coming back to practice after winning a national championship is just like building a new house.

After the Tigers held their second practice of the spring Friday, Higgins told the media there is no restart, but he and the Tigers are building from the ground up.

Higgins, who led Clemson with 59 catches in 2018 for 936 yards and a team-best 12 touchdown receptions, will now be a leader in Clemson’s wide receiver room. The rising junior realizes with the talent coming in, anyone can become a leader.

His words of wisdom for the newcomers is they have to earn the right to be a part of “Wide Receiver U.”

What does Higgins hope to improve on in the off-season

“Everything…releases, catches, being more physical, just all the little things.”

Higgins on his role as leader

“Anyone can lead. You can lead as a freshman…frankly Joe (Ngata) could lead. I try my best to lead and help the new guys out with what they don’t know. I mess up myself and they correct me. It’s great to have those type of players.”

Higgins on freshman wide receivers Frank Ladson and Joe Ngata.

“Those guys can play. They came in as freaks, obviously they still have stuff to work on, but those guys are going to have to develop.”

Higgins on the start of a new year

“You’ve got to bulldoze that house we built last year. We’ve got to rebuild and start from the ground up.”

What Higgins considers to be a perfect season for this upcoming year

“To keep grinding and get better…I want to keep working on my game.”

