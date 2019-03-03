Huggins plays like 'a junk-yard dog'

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Clemson defensive tackle Albert Huggins says he is ready to open some eyes in the scouting world and he is using the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Ind., as his opportunity.

“I just want to open eyes,” he said Saturday to The Clemson Insider and the rest of the media at the scouting combine. “I’m letting everyone know that even though I had just four starts in four years, I am a starter. I play like a starter.

“I am a dog. I am a junk-yard dog. That is how I look at myself. That is how I look at it.”

