Jones brings heat to keep Gamecocks at bay

Bases loaded, nobody out, tying run at the plate.

It is certainly not the most ideal situation any reliever wants to enter the game, but that’s what Clemson reliever Holt Jones was faced with when he was called up during the bottom of the sixth inning of Saturday’s 11-5 victory over rival South Carolina.

But the Tigers (8-2) may not have won if it were not for Jones’ composure in a high-intensity situation.

After an overall nice outing by lefty Sam Weatherly who entered in relief of starter Davis Sharpe, Weatherly ran into some trouble later down the road as he gave up a lead-off double and back-to-back walks to start the bottom of the sixth inning.

With the Tigers leading 8-4 and the tying run walking up to the plate for the Gamecocks, that’s when Jones was then called in from the bullpen.

The 6-foot-8 sophomore brought the heat immediately as he got pinch-hitter Jordan Holladay looking on three straight fastballs that clocked in on the Fluor Field scoreboard at 96 and 97 mph.

Jones then quickly got a ground out and fly ball to end the inning, getting Clemson out of what could’ve been serious trouble.

“I didn’t have any nerves,” Jones said after the game. “I was just trying to stay mostly relaxed because when I get amped up I don’t do as well.

“I tend to be more wild. But just tried to stay cool, calm and collected.”

Jones finished the day pitching four complete innings of scoreless baseball, while giving up only one hit and one walk with three strikeouts.

And that is exactly what Tigers’ head coach Monte Lee wanted when he relied on Jones to get the job done.

“Defensively, we were very good today and the story of today, because the Gamecocks have a great offensive ball club, is Holt Jones,” Lee said. “Holt came in and gave us exactly what we needed. We were able to extend him and shut their offense down.

“He pitched out of some big jams. Came in, got some huge outs for us and that was the difference in the ballgame. He was able to stop their momentum on offense because they have a really good offensive club.”

Clemson will head to Columbia today as the Tigers try to win the series over the Gamecocks for the fifth consecutive year. First pitch is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. at Founder’s Park.