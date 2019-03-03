Second Day of Practice: Photo Gallery 2

The national champs returned to the practice fields Friday for the second day of spring practice this past Friday.
Check out some of the action in The Clemson Insider’s Second Day of Practice Gallery 2!
INDIANAPOLIS — Former Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant said at the NFL Scouting Combine Saturday in Indianapolis that he has spoken informally with the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers. (…)
The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 14 Clemson’s 11-5 win over South Carolina on Saturday afternoon at Fluor Field. What happened? The Gamecocks (8-2) jumped to a quick (…)
Bases loaded, nobody out, tying run at the plate. It is certainly not the most ideal situation any reliever wants to enter the game, but that’s what Clemson reliever Holt Jones was faced with when he was (…)
Rahjai Harris, a longtime Clemson prospect, returned to campus for another visit this weekend. The local running back from Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes attended the Tigers’ spring practice on Friday. “It was (…)
Clemson suffered another heartbreaking loss to No. 5 North Carolina, 81-79, Saturday at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson. The Tigers (17-12, 7-9 ACC) got 24 points from Marcquise Reed and 14 points and 11 (…)
INDIANAPOLIS – Former Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence confirmed Saturday he has cleared two drug tests since he tested positive for ostarine, a banned performance enhancing drug, prior to (…)
Clemson had its shot to beat No. 5 North Carolina on Saturday, but Coby White and Garrison Brooks had other plans. As Tigers’ guard Shelton Mitchell raced down the floor following a missed free throw by (…)
GREENVILLE — Clemson head coach Monte Lee’s message to his team Friday night was to keep their “spirits up.” His team responded with a victory 11-5 at Fluor Field on Saturday to even the (…)
GREENVILLE — Clemson’s Holt Jones, Sam Hall and Bryce Teodosio were all smiles after the 14th-ranked Tigers defeated South Carolina, 11-5, Saturday at Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C., to even (…)