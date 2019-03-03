Swint can't wait to start his career at Clemson

After committing to Clemson in January, four-star linebacker Kevin Swint can’t wait to get on campus full time and start his career as a Tiger next year.

“I’m super excited about it,” he said.

The class of 2020 prospect from Carrollton, Ga., will graduate in December and enroll early at Clemson in January.

“I think it’ll benefit me in various ways,” Swint said of being a mid-year enrollee. “I’ll be ahead academically and I can get into the playbook early before spring so I won’t be rushing into it during the summer.”

Swint is ranked as the No. 4 outside linebacker and No. 75 overall prospect nationally in the 2020 class by ESPN. As a junior, he was credited with 60 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, eight quarterback pressures, five pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

According to Swint, defensive coordinator Brent Venables sees similarities between him and former Tigers linebacker Tre Lamar.

“He compares me to Tre a lot,” Swint said.

“I feel like I can bring a very high IQ coming out of high school,” Swint added of his strengths as a player. “I’m very versatile as well.”

Swint continues to communicate regularly with Venables and the coaching staff.

“I get little messages about once or twice a week about winning every day and doing the right things to win it,” he said.

Swint’s relationship with the coaches was an important factor in his decision to commit to the Tigers. So was his overall love of Clemson.

“It was a major role, but when you love the campus and the school … they didn’t have to do much,” he said.

Swint gave his verbal pledge to the staff while on campus for Clemson’s elite junior day in January. He plans to return for the Orange & White spring game on April 6, and he will begin spring practice with his Carrollton High School team in late April.

“I’m super excited about it. I feel like I’ve been training my butt off this ‘offseason’,” Swint said. “My main goal is to end my high school career with a state championship ring and nothing less.”

Move over Alabama, Clemson is the new King of College Football. In our new magazine “Little Ole Clemson”: The Best “Little” Dynasty Ever, we examine not just the 2018 team’s run to being “the best ever” but examine the last four seasons and how Dabo Swinney turned Clemson into the new dynasty of college football. We also take a look at the role former athletic director Terry Don Phillips played. We go behind the scenes at the Tigers’ run to a second national championship in three seasons and the previous three national championship runs. It also features stories on the Power Rangers, the 2018 senior class, high quality photos and much, much more.

We are pleased to announce that our latest magazine is ready for order. Get your order in today to make sure you get a copy of this collector’s edition.

Order Here