Clemson Baseball’s Weekly Wrap-Up

Clemson (8-3), ranked as high as 20th in the country, beat East Tennessee State in a home midweek game before dropping two of three games to South Carolina over the weekend.

Overall Record: 8-3 ACC Record: 0-0 Last Week: 4-0 2/26 Tuesday East Tennessee State W, 14-3 3/1 Saturday South Carolina L, 4-5 3/2 Saturday vs. South Carolina W, 11-5 3/3 Saturday @ South Carolina L, 3-14 Next Week: 3/5 Tuesday @ Furman (2-7) 6:00PM 3/8 Friday #3 North Carolina (11-1) 6:00PM 3/9 Saturday #3 North Carolina (11-1) 3:00PM 3/10 Sunday #3 North Carolina (11-1) 1:00PM Records as of Sunday, March 3.

North Carolina hosts Charleston Southern on Tuesday.

TCI Hitter-of-the Week

Sam Hall

The sophomore INF/OF from Hampstead, NC earned his first hitter-of-the-week award after going 6-for-12 (.500) in four games last week. Hall had a double, a homer, three RBI, seven runs, four walks, and three steals with a .611 on-base percentage and a .833 slugging percentage.

Other hitters of note:

Grayson Byrd: 7-for-17 (.412), 1 2B, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 4 R, 1 BB

Davis Sharpe: 5-for-14 (.357), 1 2B, 2 RBI, 4 R, 3 BB

Bryce Teodosio: 5-for-15 (.333), 2 2B, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 4 R, 1 BB, 1 SB

TCI Pitcher-of-the-Week

Mat Clark

The redshirt sophomore lefty from Hilton Head Island, SC earned his first pitcher-of-the-week award for his performance out of the bullpen on Friday night. In 4.1 scoreless innings, Clark allowed two hits (.143 OBA) with one walk and six strikeouts.

Other pitchers of note:

Holt Jones: 4.0 IP, 0-0, 1 save, 1 app, 0 runs, 1 hit, 1 BB, 3 K, .077 OBA

Owen Griffith: 2.0 IP, 0-0, 2 app, 0 runs, 0 hits, 1 BB, 3 K, .000 OBA

Ryne Huggins: 1.1 IP, 0-0, 1 app, 0 runs, 2 hits, 0 BB, 2 K, .333 OBA

Weekend Notes:

The Tigers outscored the competition 32-27 while outhitting their opponents .312 (44 hits) to .275 (38 this). On the week, Clemson had 10 doubles, six homers, 18 walks, and two HBPs against 36 strikeouts while going 5-8 on stolen bases. The Tiger pitching staff had a 6.94 ERA, allowing 27 runs (27 earned) in 35.0 innings with 13 walks and 45 strikeouts. Clemson fielded at a .986 clip, committing two errors in 138 chances.