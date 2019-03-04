Instant Replay: South Carolina 14, Clemson 3

The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 14 Clemson’s 14-3 loss to South Carolina on Sunday afternoon at Founders Park in Columbia.

What happened?

The Tigers (8-3) took an early lead as Sam Hall led off the game with a single and came in to score on a two-out double by Kyle Wilkie. The Gamecocks (9-2) answered in a big way in the bottom of the frame as five of the first six batters reached in a five-run inning for a 5-1 lead. South Carolina added another run in the second to extend the lead to 6-1 before another five-spot in the fourth inning made the score 11-1. Clemson cut into the lead in the sixth on a solo homer by Logan Davidson and RBI single from Michael Green made it 11-3. But again the Gamecocks answered as they pushed three runs across in the bottom of the sixth to make it 14-3 and wrap up the weekend series win.

Game-Changing Moment:

The game changed right off the bat in the first inning. Justin Wrobleski only lasted 18 pitches as South Carolina hit three singles, a double, and a homer in the first five batters to jump to an early 5-1 lead.

What went right?

Not much went right for the Tigers on Sunday. Hall had a team-high three hits to pace the eight-hit offensive attack while Davidson, Wilkie, and Green each drove in a run. Ryne Huggins threw a career-high 1.1 scoreless innings while Sheldon Reed made his first career appearance with a scoreless ninth inning.

What went wrong?

Clemson put themselves in an early hole and never recovered. The first four Tiger pitchers all allowed at least three runs and none of them lasted longer that 2.2 innings. Offensively, Clemson could not get anything going after getting in the early hole as the Gamecocks won the season series for the first time since 2014.