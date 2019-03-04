Swinney makes difficult, emotional decision

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney told his team Monday that he had made a difficult and emotional decision.

“It was a difficult and emotional decision, but I have decided I am going to stick with football,” Swinney said about his experience with the St. Louis Cardinals Spring Training Camp in Jupiter, Fla., on Sunday.

Although he enjoyed taking batting practice with the Cardinals the Clemson coach jokingly said he decided to give up baseball for now and will stick to coaching football. Swinney did leave the door open to changing his mind in the future, though.

