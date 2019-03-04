Tigers impress 2020 prospect, mom

Belmont (N.C.) Stuart Cramer tight end Kendall Karr has steadily picked up offers so far this year. West Virginia most recently offered in February, joining Auburn, LSU, NC State, Louisville, Wake Forest, North Carolina and Purdue among others on his offer sheet.

With Clemson showing interest in Karr, the class of 2020 prospect traveled to campus last Wednesday to tour the facilities and watch the Tigers’ spring practice.

“I like the facilities,” Karr said. “I like how the coaches teach the athletes.”

Karr’s mother accompanied him on the visit and was impressed by the Tigers as well.

“My mom loves Clemson,” he said.

While on campus, Karr (6-4, 225) was able to spend time with tight ends coach Danny Pearman and other members of the staff.

“The coaches were just telling me they were glad I visited,” Karr said, “and Coach Pearman said I check all his boxes he is looking for in a tight end.”

As a junior last season, Karr recorded 38 catches for 635 yards and seven touchdowns.

Up next for Karr is a visit to North Carolina on Saturday, and possibly a trip to NC State sometime this week. He went to West Virginia this past weekend.

