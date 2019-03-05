Alabama OL, LSU legacy enjoys ‘great visit’ to Clemson

Fresh off an Alabama visit and offer, Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul’s 2020 offensive lineman and LSU legacy recruit Brady Ward traveled to Clemson on Monday with his mother, father, sister, head coach and offensive coordinator.

It marked Ward’s second time on campus overall and first since last September when he attended the Tigers’ thrilling comeback victory over Syracuse at Death Valley. This time around, he was able to sit in on team and O-line meetings as well as watch the team’s spring practice.

“I enjoyed it,” Ward told The Clemson Insider. “It was a great visit.”

Ward, who received an offer from Alabama on Saturday during its junior day event, said spending time with Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell was the highlight of Monday’s visit experience.

“We really just caught up with each other because I hadn’t seen him in so long and we’d just been texting each other back and forth,” said Ward, who arrived to Clemson in the morning and left around 6 p.m. “So, I was just hanging out with him basically. In the O-line meeting room, I was really paying attention to the way he treats the linemen, and I liked what I saw.”

Ward, the son of former LSU offensive lineman Brian Ward, spoke briefly with head coach Dabo Swinney as well.

“I like him a lot,” Ward said. “He’s a great guy. He knows people that my dad knows from back in the day, and I just think he’s a great person. What you see in the interviews and all that, that’s exactly how he is in real life.”

Along with Alabama, Ward holds offers from LSU, Oklahoma, Auburn, Florida, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Arkansas and Mississippi State, among others.

Having seen what Clemson has to offer from a school and program standpoint, Ward said an offer from the Tigers would give him a lot to think about.

“It would add on to my decision making, make it a little more difficult because Clemson, Oklahoma and Alabama are the top three schools in the country,” said Ward, who is looking to commit around late June or early July.

Prior to visiting Alabama this past weekend, Ward made trips to Oklahoma and Arkansas two weeks ago and went to LSU in January. He plans to attend spring practices at a few other schools in the coming weeks but hasn’t set any dates as of yet.

Ward said he will return to Clemson for the Dabo Swinney Camp this summer.

