Butler feels Tigers deserve NCAA Tournament bid

After having its best season in 17 years, the Clemson women’s basketball team hopes it did enough to earn an NCAA Tournament bid when the tournament’s selection committee announces its field of 64 teams at 7 p.m., on March 18.

The Tigers finished the regular season with an 18-11 overall record, including a 9-7 mark in the ACC.

Like the men’s team, the Clemson women appear to be sitting right on the bubble of being in or out as it heads into the ACC Tournament this week in Greensboro, N.C.

“I don’t think in this league there is anyway you can leave someone out of that field with a record off 9-7, knowing what this competition is like,” Clemson head coach Amanda Butler said on Tuesday at Littlejohn Coliseum. “However, I have not heard from the committee yet on asking me for my opinion.

“So, we can talk about it, but it is really irrelevant in terms of what we have control over. We have today to get better and we have tomorrow to get better. We have another opportunity to compete on Thursday, and that is all we know. So, we have to go out and handle our business like women and uphold the things we said we wanted to set out and do.”

Clemson is hoping to earn its first tournament berth since the 2001-’02 season. That season, the Tigers went 9-7 in ACC play as well. That season also happens to be the last time they had a winning record in conference play.

The Tigers are back in action on Thursday when they play the winner of Virginia Tech/Wake Forest in a second-round matchup in the ACC Tournament.

Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m. and the game will air on RSN.