Instant Replay: Clemson 3, Furman 1

The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 20 Clemson’s 3-1 win over Furman on Tuesday night at Fluor Field in Greenville.

What happened?

The Paladins (2-8) struck first in the bottom of the first inning. Following a one-out walk, they hit back-to-back two-out singles for an early 1-0 lead. The Tigers (9-3) answered in the fourth inning with two runs. Grayson Byrd drew a leadoff walk while Kyle Wilkie, Bryar Hawkins, and Jordan Greene hit consecutive singles to tie the game at 1-1. With the bases loaded, Adam Hackenberg lifted a sac fly into centerfield to plate Wilkie and give Clemson a 2-1 lead. The Tigers added an insurance run in the top of the eighth inning as Sam Hall hit a leadoff double and would come in to score on a throwing error on a wild pitch for the 3-1 lead.

Game-Changing Moment:

In a game dominated by pitching, one of the biggest moments in the game came in the bottom of the third inning. Already leading 1-0, Furman loaded the bases with two outs but Jackson Lindley got a ground ball to end the inning. Clemson plated two runs the next inning and never relinquished the lead.

What went right?

Lindley had a solid first start, allowing a single run on five hits in 4.2 innings. Jacob Hennessy picked up his first win with 2.1 hitless innings while Carson Spiers earned his fourth save of the season with 2.0 scoreless innings. Hawkins and Hackenberg each had an RBI while Hawkins and Byrd each drew two walks.

What went wrong?

Offensively, it was a quiet night for the Tigers as they collected only four hits and eight of the nine batters struck out at least once.