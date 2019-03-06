Skalski is ready to step up

Clemson linebacker James Skalski redshirted last year due to an injury but returned at the end of the season, due to the NCAA’s new redshirt rules and helped the Tigers with depth on the way to a second national championship in three years.

The media spoke to Skalski after Wednesday’s spring practice where he said he had the best job on the team last year.

Skalski on redshirting last season

“It was honestly really frustrating at first because I was hurt but I just played scout team and contributed however I could. When they wanted me to play, I could play so it really worked out perfectly. I think I had the best gig on the team if you ask me…got to wait until the last couple of games to play and they were the most important.”

Skalski on being back

“I’m super excited. We definitely have a lot of guys gone so I just have the opportunity to pick up a bigger role and do what we can with the guys we got and hopefully fill those roles.”

Skalski on playing weakside linebacker

“Oh I know it pretty well. So I feel really good about it and I feel good about all of us actually. I just got to learn more and more every day.”

Skalski on stepping up as a leader

“Learning wise, those older guys did so much for me. Leadership wise, they definitely showed us the ropes and the right way. Having four years under guys like that, I definitely feel like I am ready to take on the new role.”

Skalski on the new season

“I am just ready to play football. That’s what we are all here for. I am just excited to play football at the ability I know that I am capable of playing at. I just can’t wait to show everybody.”

