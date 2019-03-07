2020 prospect could be 'killer safety' for Clemson

Clemson will look to add size and depth to its secondary in the 2020 class, and Bryson Washington appears to be on the list.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound safety out of Houston (Texas) C.E. King has an intriguing mix of size and speed that Brent Venables and Mickey Conn love.

Washington said that he talks with Conn on a frequent basis, and recently discussed his upcoming visit to Clemson this Saturday, March 9th, when the Tigers will hold their second junior day of the year.

He told The Clemson Insider that he is really looking forward to “meeting all the coaches, seeing the players, catching the community and seeing what’s up with them.”

The Texas high school standout said he feels like he has a solid relationship with Conn that he wants to continue to develop over the coming months.

“He’s a cool coach and we have a good connection,” Washington said. “He told me I would be a great fit in their scheme and they’re in need of some killer safeties and that’s where I come in.”

That is high praise for Washington, who has Clemson among his top schools right now. He did not indicate what his other top schools are right now but his visit on March 9th, combined with a potential return trip at the beginning of April for the spring game, could set the Tigers apart from the rest of the pack.

“From my standpoint, the coaches and players are so dedicated but I really want to go visit so I can see more and learn more about them,” he said.

The Tigers have not had a lot of success with the few recruits they’ve chased after in the Lone Star State, but with their expanded reach becoming more and more evident, especially in the state of California, anything is a possibility right now.

Baylor, Oklahoma, Georgia, Texas and a couple other schools are recruiting him hard right now so it will be a tough task to pull him over to Death Valley.

Needless to say, Washington would be an elite piece to the Tiger secondary, and they will find out where he ends up around the Fourth of July.

Move over Alabama, Clemson is the new King of College Football. In our new magazine “Little Ole Clemson”: The Best “Little” Dynasty Ever, we examine not just the 2018 team’s run to being “the best ever” but examine the last four seasons and how Dabo Swinney turned Clemson into the new dynasty of college football. We also take a look at the role former athletic director Terry Don Phillips played. We go behind the scenes at the Tigers’ run to a second national championship in three seasons and the previous three national championship runs. It also features stories on the Power Rangers, the 2018 senior class, high quality photos and much, much more.

We are pleased to announce that our latest magazine is ready for order. Get your order in today to make sure you get a copy of this collector’s edition.

Order Here