4-star LB picks up Clemson offer

Clemson has extended a new offer to a talented linebacker from the Tar Heel State.

Clinton (N.C.) four-star outside linebacker Mohamed Kaba reported the offer Thursday morning.

“Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson,” he wrote in a Twitter post.

Kaba received his first offer from NC State last June and has since collected offers from North Carolina, Duke, South Carolina, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Florida, Nebraska and Virginia Tech among others.

This year, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound prospect has visited Duke, North Carolina, NC State, South Carolina and Virginia.

Kaba is committed to play in the 2020 All-American Bowl. He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 2 prospect from North Carolina, No. 4 outside linebacker and No. 74 overall prospect in the class of 2020.

Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/7v6R6SoNEX — Mohamed Kaba (@mo_kaba3) March 7, 2019

