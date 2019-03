Things finally went Clemson’s way for a change.

The Tigers (18-12, 8-9 ACC) got a big, 64-62, win at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Ind., Wednesday over Notre Dame. Irish freshman Nate Laszewski missed a free throw with three seconds to play that would have tied the game.

After the game, Clemson head coach Brad Brownell spoke to the media.

–video courtesy of Matt Freeman/Irish Sports Daily.