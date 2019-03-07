Latest on nation’s No. 1 corner, 5-star LSU commit Ricks

Last month, Clemson extended an offer to five-star LSU commit Elias Ricks, the consensus No. 1 cornerback in the country for the 2020 class according to the major recruiting services.

Ricks (6-2, 180) told The Clemson Insider after receiving the offer that it felt great and was definitely “one of the biggest” offers he has gotten to date.

TCI recently caught up with Ricks to get the latest on his recruitment and where the Tigers stand. The Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei standout told us he been in contact with Clemson on a daily basis since picking up the offer.

What is he hearing from the coaches?

“That I am one of their top guys and that I’ll love it out there and would be a great addition to their team,” Ricks said.

Ricks has been committed to LSU since Christmas Day, but the verbal pledge hasn’t stopped other schools from continuing to pursue him, and he plans to take all five of his allotted official visits.

According to Ricks, he isn’t sure whether he will make an unofficial visit to Clemson but said the Tigers have a good shot to get one of his officials.

“I’m almost sure I will take one there,” he said. “Most likely they will be my last spot.”

Ricks doesn’t have any unofficial visits planned right now but named the five schools he is planning to officially visit as it stands now.

“For officials, USC, LSU, Bama, Ohio State and most likely Clemson,” he said.

Ricks is working toward graduating in December and being an early enrollee at his college of choice. He is ranked as the No. 1 cornerback in the 2020 class by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports, and as high as the No. 4 overall prospect nationally per Rivals.

