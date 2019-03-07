Shaq Smith: It's finally his turn

Clemson linebacker Shaq Smith has been learning for the past few years from guys like Kendall Joseph and Tre Lamar. It is finally his time to be a starter, while stepping into a leadership role on the team.

Encouragement continues to come from his former teammates as Smith prepares for the upcoming season in spring practice.

Shaq Smith on his role as a leader on this team

“It’s definitely increased, being here, going on year four. I’ve been around a lot of great guys, a lot of great leaders. I think that’s helped me come into this new role. I’ve been a leader on this team.”

Smith talks about how he learned from those before him

“I’ve been here since Ben Boulware and I’ve had guys like him and Dorian (O’Daniel) and Kendall to sit back and watch and learn from. And now, you know, it’s my time to step into that leadership role and you know be a great teammate for the rest of my guys.”

Smith on how he handled waiting for his time

“Just coming to work every day and getting better. I’m far from perfect and I have a lot to work on in my game. Having guys like Dorian, guys like Cle (Ferrell), you know guys who came in and redshirted and kind of took that same role.”

Shaq Smith still hears from his former teammates

“Those guys are still contacting me to this day, encouraging me. I talk to Dorian daily. You know, just seeing players like that who came and took the same kind of role I’ve taken gives me some encouragement.”

Smith appreciates the time he had at the IMG Academy

“IMG was definitely one of the best places I’ve been. It helped me grow from where I am at today…Going to IMG was definitely a reality check…I had to learn time management and everything. I had to learn to watch film and eat right.”

