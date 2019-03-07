Skalski is ready to play football

James Skalski is Brent Venables’ kind of linebacker.

What exactly is a Venables kind of linebacker?

“I know what he will bring,” Clemson’s defensive coordinator said. “He brings toughness, effort, leadership. He plays a million miles an hour and has great instincts.

“He is very, very fast. He can play multiple positions. He just has a great fill for the game. He has tremendous pride. He is very hard on himself. He is a natural in a lot of ways.”

Skalski appreciates the kind words from his position coach, and he’s glad to be back on the field after redshirting last season due to an injury he suffered in the preseason.

“It was honestly really frustrating at first because I was hurt, but I just played scout team and contributed however I could,” the redshirt junior said. “When they wanted me to play, I could play so it really worked out perfectly.

“I think I had the best gig on the team if you ask me…got to wait until the last couple of games to play and they were the most important.”

Skalski played in four games last year, like most redshirt players due to the new NCAA rule. This year, he is just glad to be back on the field competing, especially with two starting spots up for grabs at middle and weakside linebacker.

“I’m super excited. We definitely have a lot of guys gone so I just have the opportunity to pick up a bigger role and do what we can with the guys we got and hopefully fill those roles,” he said.

The Sharpsburg, Ga., native confirmed he is being used mostly on the weakside this spring.

“Oh, I know it pretty well. So, I feel really good about it and I feel good about all of us actually. I just got to learn more and more every day,” Skalski said.

This will be Skalski’s fourth season at Clemson, and he says he has learned a lot playing behind guys like Ben Boulware, Tre Lamar, Kendall Joseph and Dorian O’Daniel.

“Learning wise, those older guys did so much for me. Leadership wise, they definitely showed us the ropes and the right way to do things,” he said. “Having four years under guys like that, I definitely feel like I am ready to take on the new role.”

But more than anything, Skalski is just excited to be back on the field and playing.

“I am just ready to play football,” he said. “That’s what we are all here for. I am just excited to play football at the ability I know that I am capable of playing at. I just can’t wait to show everybody.”

That is why he is Brent Venables’ kind of linebacker.

Move over Alabama, Clemson is the new King of College Football. In our new magazine “Little Ole Clemson”: The Best “Little” Dynasty Ever, we examine not just the 2018 team’s run to being “the best ever” but examine the last four seasons and how Dabo Swinney turned Clemson into the new dynasty of college football. We also take a look at the role former athletic director Terry Don Phillips played. We go behind the scenes at the Tigers’ run to a second national championship in three seasons and the previous three national championship runs. It also features stories on the Power Rangers, the 2018 senior class, high quality photos and much, much more.

We are pleased to announce that our latest magazine is ready for order. Get your order in today to make sure you get a copy of this collector’s edition.

Order Here