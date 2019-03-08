Brownell credits Clemson on why Mitchell, Reed, Skara returned to school

Last summer, Clemson basketball players Marcquise Reed, Shelton Mitchell and David Skara all earned their college degrees from Clemson.

Despite having a year of eligibility to play, it would have been understandable for them to turn professional and officially end their college careers. And though they each looked into their professional basketball options, one by one they all returned to school to finish out their senior season.

On Friday, Brownell explained there is something special about Clemson that makes athletes like his three college graduates, as well as student athletes like Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell, Austin Bryant and Mitch Hyatt, from the football program, return to school for one more year of college life.

On Saturday, when the Tigers host Syracuse at noon, Reed, Mitchell and Skara, along with center Elijah Thomas and walk-on Lyles Davis, will all be honored in pregame and post-game ceremonies.