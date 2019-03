Clemson head basketball coach Brad Brownell does not know if a win over Syracuse on Saturday will help his team get into the NCAA Tournament or not, but he knows it will not hurt.

A win over the Orange would improve the Tigers’ record to 9-9 in ACC play and Brownell feels there is something to be said for that considering the ACC is the toughest conference to play in on the hardwood.

Clemson will host Syracuse at noon Saturday at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.