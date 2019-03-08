Swinney Friday Practice Report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media after Friday’s practice.
Coach Swinney updated a few injuries, praised several players and gave updates on some of the freshmen.
Watch coach Swinney’s remarks on TCITV:
Clemson head basketball coach Brad Brownell does not know if a win over Syracuse on Saturday will help his team get into the NCAA Tournament or not, but he knows it will not hurt. A win over the (…)
Last summer, Clemson basketball players Marcquise Reed, Shelton Mitchell and David Skara all earned their college degrees from Clemson. Despite having a year of eligibility to play, it would have (…)
Four-star wide receiver E.J. Williams has been a frequent visitor to Clemson since receiving an offer from the Tigers last summer, and he will return to campus again Saturday for his second visit there in as (…)
This time last year, Clemson was bringing back just about everyone on defense. The entire defensive line was returning. Two of the three linebackers were back, and three of the four starters were back in the (…)
Clemson’s Aamir Simms was named to the ACC’s All-Academic team Friday, the league announced. Simms is Clemson’s long representative on the academic team. The sophomore is fourth on the (…)
No. 20 Clemson (9-3) kicks off ACC play as No. 3 North Carolina (12-1) visits Doug Kingsmore Stadium for a three-game series. Currently scheduled game times are 6:00PM Friday, 3:00PM Saturday, and a 1:00PM (…)
Earlier this week, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence told the media he is not worried about his professional career right now because he enjoys being in college. “It is cool that people that are playing (…)
A large group comprised of some of the country’s top class of 2020 prospects will gather at Clemson on Saturday when the Tigers hold their second junior day of the year. The expected visitor list for the (…)
GREENSBORO, N.C. — In a nail-biter to the very end, Clemson survived and advanced in the ACC Tournament on Thursday with an 80-79 overtime win over Virginia Tech. Senior Aliyah Collier (…)
Clemson linebacker Shaq Smith has been learning for the past few years from guys like Kendall Joseph and Tre Lamar. It is finally his time to be a starter, while stepping into a leadership role on the team. (…)