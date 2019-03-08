Tigers welcome Tar Heels for ACC Opening Weekend

No. 20 Clemson (9-3) kicks off ACC play as No. 3 North Carolina (12-1) visits Doug Kingsmore Stadium for a three-game series. Currently scheduled game times are 6:00PM Friday, 3:00PM Saturday, and a 1:00PM Sunday finale.
The Series
|Meetings:
|192 (first met in 1901)
|Series Record:
|Clemson leads 99-92-1
|Record at Clemson:
|Clemson leads 47-32-1 (Clemson leads 39-18 at DKS)
|Last Meeting(s):
|UNC swept three meetings (1-5, 4-5, 2-3 in 10) at UNC in 2017
|vs. Lee:
|Lee trails 2-5 (CofC: 2-2; CU: 0-3)
Quick Hits
|Clemson is 23-10 all-time on March 8 with a 21-4 mark at home.
|The Tigers are 25-7 all-time on March 9 with a 19-5 mark at home.
|Clemson is 30-7 all-time on March 10 with a 26-3 mark at home.
|The Tigers won the last series between the teams at DKS in 2015, winning two of three games. Overall since 2006, the Tar Heels lead the series 22-6 (including a 19-5 mark in eight regular-season series).
The Tar Heels
|Head Coach:
|Mike Fox (21st season at UNC)
|2018 Recap:
|44-20 (22-8; 1st Coastal) – College World Series – #4 Final Ranking
|Preseason:
|1st (13 of 14 first-place votes) in ACC Coastal Division (7 teams)
|Road Record:
|0-0 (12-10 in 2018)
|Last Week:
|W, 7-6 vs. Charleston Southern (Tue, 3/5)
W, 14-2 vs. UMASS Lowell (Sun, 3/3)
W, 14-7 vs. UMASS Lowell (Sat, 3/2)
W, 5-0 vs. UMASS Lowell (Sat, 3/2)
|2019 Stats
|Hitting:
|.268 (7.5 RPG) with 28 2B, 1 3B, 13 HR, 93 BB, 17 HBP, 90 K, 3-6 SB
|Pitching:
|2.59 ERA, .205 OBA (88 hits), 44 BB, & 144 K in 118.0 IP
|Fielding:
|.967 (15 errors in 461 chances)
The Tigers
|2018 Recap:
|47-16 (22-8; 1st Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – #18 Final Ranking
|Preseason:
|3rd (one first-place vote) in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)
|Home Record:
|7-2 (28-9 in 2018)
|Last Week:
|W, 3-1 at Furman (Fluor Field) (Tue, 3/5)
L, 3-14 @ South Carolina (Sun, 3/3)
W, 11-5 vs. South Carolina (Fluor Field) (Sat, 3/2)
L, 4-5 vs. South Carolina (Fri, 3/1)
|2019 Stats
|Hitting:
|.257 (7.1 RPG) with 20 2B, 22 HR, 64 BB, 16 HBP, 108 K, 27-34 SB
|Pitching:
|4.12 ERA, .220 OBA (87 hits), 39 BB, & 141 K in 107.0 IP
|Fielding:
|.979 (9 errors in 424 chances)
Projected Staring Lineups
|North Carolina
|POS
|#
|Player
|YR
|2019 Stats
|C
|4
|Brandon Martorano
|JR
|.270 BA with 3 2B, 2 HR, & 7 RBI in 12 games
|1B
|18
|Aaron Sabato
|FR
|.175 BA with 2 2B, 1 HR, & 6 RBI in 13 games
|2B
|1
|Danny Serretti
|FR
|.231 BA with 3 2B, 6 RBI, & 2 BB in 9 games
|SS
|8
|Ike Freeman
|JR
|.390 BA with 2 2B, 3 HR, & 15 RBI in 13 games
|3B
|5
|Ashton McGee
|JR
|.250 BA with 2 2B, 7 RBI, & 11 BB in 13 games
|LF
|15
|Michael Busch
|JR
|.343 BA with 2 2B, 3 HR, & 10 RBI in 13 games
|CF
|3
|Dylan Harris
|JR
|.313 BA with 4 2B, 2 HR, & 7 RBI in 13 games
|RF
|11
|Caleb Roberts
|FR
|.222 BA with 4 2B, 8 RBI, & 10 BB in 13 games
|DH
|26
|Jackson Hesterlee
|SR
|.400 BA with 2 2B, 1 HR, & 8 RBI in 12 games
|Clemson
|POS
|#
|Player
|YR
|2019 Stats
|C
|10
|Kyle Wilkie
|JR
|.286 BA with 2 2B, 6 RBI, & 6 BB in 10 games
|1B
|4
|Grayson Byrd
|*SR
|.279 BA with 2 2B, 2 HR, & 9 RBI in 12 games
|2B
|9
|Jordan Greene
|GR
|.270 BA with 2 2B, 2 HR, & 8 RBI in 12 games
|SS
|8
|Logan Davidson
|JR
|.250 BA with 3 2B, 4 HR, & 12 RBI in 12 games
|3B
|5
|Sam Hall
|SO
|.333 BA with 3 2B, 3 HR, & 11 RBI in 12 games
|LF
|1
|Kier Meredith
|SO
|.364 BA with 1 2B & 3 BB in 5 games
|CF
|13
|Bryce Teodosio
|SO
|.302 BA with 4 2B, 4 HR, & 12 RBI in 12 games
|RF
|11
|Michael Green
|*SO
|.211 BA with 1 2B, 1 HR, & 4 RBI in 12 games
|DH
|30
|Davis Sharpe
|FR
|.344 BA with 2 2B, 2 HR, & 6 RBI in 9 games
Probable Staring Pitchers
|Game One
|RHP
|42
|Gianluca Dalatri
|JR
|1-0/3 app/3 GS/1.06 ERA (17.0 IP)/.167 OBA (10 hits)/3 BB/17 K
|RHP
|30
|Davis Sharpe
|FR
|2-0/3 app/3 GS/2.45 ERA (14.2 IP)/.196 OBA (10 hits)/5 BB/23 K
|Game Two
|RHP
|23
|Tyler Baum
|JR
|3-0/3 app/3 GS/1.42 ERA (19.0 IP)/.229 OBA (16 hits)/4 BB/28 K
|LHP
|20
|Mat Clark
|*SO
|2-0/3 app/0 GS/2.00 ERA (9.0 IP)/.188 OBA (6 hits)/3 BB/13 K
|Game Three
|RHP
|45
|Austin Bergner
|JR
|1-0/3 app/3 GS/3.45 ERA (15.2 IP)/.196 OBA (11 hits)/5 BB/23 K
|LHP
|46
|Keyshawn Askew
|FR
|2-0/3 app/2 GS/4.15 ERA (13.0 IP)/.163 OBA (7 hits)/2 BB/14 K
Tiger Career Stats vs. North Carolina
|Player
|AVG
|G-S
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB-K
|Other
|Greene
|.273
|3-3
|11
|0
|3
|1
|0-4
|SF
|Davidson
|.182
|3-3
|11
|1
|2
|0
|0-4
|HBP
|Byrd
|.091
|3-3
|11
|0
|1
|0
|0-2
|SH
|Pitcher
|ERA
|G-S
|W-L
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|OBA
|Hennessy
|0.00
|1-0
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1.000