Tigers welcome Tar Heels for ACC Opening Weekend

Baseball

No. 20 Clemson (9-3) kicks off ACC play as No. 3 North Carolina (12-1) visits Doug Kingsmore Stadium for a three-game series. Currently scheduled game times are 6:00PM Friday, 3:00PM Saturday, and a 1:00PM Sunday finale.

 

The Series

Meetings: 192 (first met in 1901)
Series Record: Clemson leads 99-92-1
Record at Clemson: Clemson leads 47-32-1 (Clemson leads 39-18 at DKS)
Last Meeting(s): UNC swept three meetings (1-5, 4-5, 2-3 in 10) at UNC in 2017
vs. Lee: Lee trails 2-5 (CofC: 2-2; CU: 0-3)

Quick Hits

Clemson is 23-10 all-time on March 8 with a 21-4 mark at home.
The Tigers are 25-7 all-time on March 9 with a 19-5 mark at home.
Clemson is 30-7 all-time on March 10 with a 26-3 mark at home.
The Tigers won the last series between the teams at DKS in 2015, winning two of three games. Overall since 2006, the Tar Heels lead the series 22-6 (including a 19-5 mark in eight regular-season series).

The Tar Heels

Head Coach: Mike Fox (21st season at UNC)
2018 Recap: 44-20 (22-8; 1st Coastal) – College World Series – #4 Final Ranking
Preseason: 1st (13 of 14 first-place votes) in ACC Coastal Division (7 teams)
Road Record: 0-0 (12-10 in 2018)
Last Week: W, 7-6 vs. Charleston Southern (Tue, 3/5)
W, 14-2 vs. UMASS Lowell (Sun, 3/3)
W, 14-7 vs. UMASS Lowell (Sat, 3/2)
W, 5-0 vs. UMASS Lowell (Sat, 3/2)
2019 Stats
Hitting: .268 (7.5 RPG) with 28 2B, 1 3B, 13 HR, 93 BB, 17 HBP, 90 K, 3-6 SB
Pitching: 2.59 ERA, .205 OBA (88 hits), 44 BB, & 144 K in 118.0 IP
Fielding: .967 (15 errors in 461 chances)

The Tigers

2018 Recap: 47-16 (22-8; 1st Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – #18 Final Ranking
Preseason: 3rd (one first-place vote) in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)
Home Record: 7-2 (28-9 in 2018)
Last Week: W, 3-1 at Furman (Fluor Field) (Tue, 3/5)
L, 3-14 @ South Carolina (Sun, 3/3)
W, 11-5 vs. South Carolina (Fluor Field) (Sat, 3/2)
L, 4-5 vs. South Carolina (Fri, 3/1)
2019 Stats
Hitting: .257 (7.1 RPG) with 20 2B, 22 HR, 64 BB, 16 HBP, 108 K, 27-34 SB
Pitching: 4.12 ERA, .220 OBA (87 hits), 39 BB, & 141 K in 107.0 IP
Fielding: .979 (9 errors in 424 chances)

Projected Staring Lineups

North Carolina
POS # Player YR 2019 Stats
C 4 Brandon Martorano JR .270 BA with 3 2B, 2 HR, & 7 RBI in 12 games
1B 18 Aaron Sabato FR .175 BA with 2 2B, 1 HR, & 6 RBI in 13 games
2B 1 Danny Serretti FR .231 BA with 3 2B, 6 RBI, & 2 BB in 9 games
SS 8 Ike Freeman JR .390 BA with 2 2B, 3 HR, & 15 RBI in 13 games
3B 5 Ashton McGee JR .250 BA with 2 2B, 7 RBI, & 11 BB in 13 games
LF 15 Michael Busch JR .343 BA with 2 2B, 3 HR, & 10 RBI in 13 games
CF 3 Dylan Harris JR .313 BA with 4 2B, 2 HR, & 7 RBI in 13 games
RF 11 Caleb Roberts FR .222 BA with 4 2B, 8 RBI, & 10 BB in 13 games
DH 26 Jackson Hesterlee SR .400 BA with 2 2B, 1 HR, & 8 RBI in 12 games
Clemson
POS # Player YR 2019 Stats
C 10 Kyle Wilkie JR .286 BA with 2 2B, 6 RBI, & 6 BB in 10 games
1B 4 Grayson Byrd *SR .279 BA with 2 2B, 2 HR, & 9 RBI in 12 games
2B 9 Jordan Greene GR .270 BA with 2 2B, 2 HR, & 8 RBI in 12 games
SS 8 Logan Davidson JR .250 BA with 3 2B, 4 HR, & 12 RBI in 12 games
3B 5 Sam Hall SO .333 BA with 3 2B, 3 HR, & 11 RBI in 12 games
LF 1 Kier Meredith SO .364 BA with 1 2B & 3 BB in 5 games
CF 13 Bryce Teodosio SO .302 BA with 4 2B, 4 HR, & 12 RBI in 12 games
RF 11 Michael Green *SO .211 BA with 1 2B, 1 HR, & 4 RBI in 12 games
DH 30 Davis Sharpe FR .344 BA with 2 2B, 2 HR, & 6 RBI in 9 games

Probable Staring Pitchers

Game One
RHP 42 Gianluca Dalatri JR 1-0/3 app/3 GS/1.06 ERA (17.0 IP)/.167 OBA (10 hits)/3 BB/17 K
RHP 30 Davis Sharpe FR 2-0/3 app/3 GS/2.45 ERA (14.2 IP)/.196 OBA (10 hits)/5 BB/23 K
Game Two
RHP 23 Tyler Baum JR 3-0/3 app/3 GS/1.42 ERA (19.0 IP)/.229 OBA (16 hits)/4 BB/28 K
LHP 20 Mat Clark *SO 2-0/3 app/0 GS/2.00 ERA (9.0 IP)/.188 OBA (6 hits)/3 BB/13 K
Game Three
RHP 45 Austin Bergner JR 1-0/3 app/3 GS/3.45 ERA (15.2 IP)/.196 OBA (11 hits)/5 BB/23 K
LHP 46 Keyshawn Askew FR 2-0/3 app/2 GS/4.15 ERA (13.0 IP)/.163 OBA (7 hits)/2 BB/14 K

Tiger Career Stats vs. North Carolina

Player AVG G-S AB R H RBI BB-K Other
Greene .273 3-3 11 0 3 1 0-4 SF
Davidson .182 3-3 11 1 2 0 0-4 HBP
Byrd .091 3-3 11 0 1 0 0-2 SH
Pitcher ERA G-S W-L IP H R ER BB SO OBA
Hennessy 0.00 1-0 0-0 0.0 1 0 0 1 0 1.000

 

