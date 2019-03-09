Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson sweeps doubleheader on No. 3 UNC

Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson sweeps doubleheader on No. 3 UNC

Baseball

Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson sweeps doubleheader on No. 3 UNC

By 56 minutes ago

By: |

Clemson swept a doubleheader with No. 3 North Carolina Saturday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium

Check out some of the action in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery

, , Baseball, Galleries

More TCI

Latest

reply
3hr

Clemson extended its lead on a two out rally in the bottom of the second inning that plated four runs on four hits. Jordan Greene got things started for the Tigers with a leadoff double before reaching (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home