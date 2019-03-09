Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson sweeps doubleheader on No. 3 UNC

Clemson swept a doubleheader with No. 3 North Carolina Saturday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium
Check out some of the action in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery
Clemson swept a doubleheader with No. 3 North Carolina Saturday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium
Check out some of the action in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery
Clemson head coach Monte Lee said it was a “long day of baseball” after his Tigers took two from No. 3 North Carolina. Watch coach Lee’s postgame press conference on TCITV: (…)
Grayson Byrd, Bryar Hawkins and Mat Clark talk about the Tigers doubleheader sweep on North Carolina Saturday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Hawkins and Byrd both went 4-5 in the 17-3 win in game two (…)
A sophomore linebacker from the Midwest nearing double-digit offers will soon make his way to Clemson. West Lafayette (Ind.) 2021 outside backer Yanni Karlaftis told TCI he will visit campus for the first (…)
No. 20 Clemson had issues swinging the bats in game one Friday but more than solved that problem in game two. It finished the day with a whopping 17 runs on 20 hits including six doubles and a home run. The (…)
Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas is ready to step up this season as his team looks to rebuild their defensive line. With advice from former teammates and leading by their examples, Thomas is working to (…)
Clemson continued to add to its lead in the third inning with a pair of runs on three hits. Kier Meredith got on base with one out after being hit by a pitch and Sam Hall singled to move Meredith over to (…)
Clemson defensive end Justin Foster is fighting for a starting spot this season. After Friday’s practice at the Poe Indoor Facility in Clemson, the sophomore said, even though it’s a competition, it (…)
Clemson extended its lead on a two out rally in the bottom of the second inning that plated four runs on four hits. Jordan Greene got things started for the Tigers with a leadoff double before reaching (…)
Clemson likes long, rangy cornerbacks that can play a variety of positions in the secondary, and the Tigers have their eye on another one for the 2020 class. Four-star corner Jalen Harrell has the tools (…)
Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim admits he does not know much about how the NCAA Tournament selects its at-large teams, but he does know a good basketball team when he sees one. Following Clemson’s 67-55 (…)