Clemson head coach Brad Brownell said he was happy with how his Tigers played, especially his seniors in their 67-55 victory over Syracuse Saturday at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.

The Tigers (19-12, 9-9 ACC) outscored Syracuse 43-24 in the second half.

Seniors Marcquise Reed, Shelton Mitchell, Elijah Thomas and David Skara combined to score the Tigers’ last 27 points.

After the game, Brownell spoke about his seniors and the Tigers big win over the Orange.