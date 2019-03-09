Midwest linebacker to visit Clemson next week

A sophomore linebacker from the Midwest nearing double-digit offers will soon make his way to Clemson.

West Lafayette (Ind.) 2021 outside backer Yanni Karlaftis told TCI he will visit campus for the first time next week.

“I’ll be down there Wednesday,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to it.”

Karlaftis (6-3, 205) collected offers from Ohio State, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Cincinnati in January to go with the offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue and Indiana that he received last spring.

Clemson employs a patient approach with the recruiting process and typically doesn’t offer underclassmen, though the Tigers have shown early interest in Karlaftis, and the interest is mutual.

“They are a really nice school at a really nice place with great players and an amazing program,” Karlaftis said. “They always have players getting drafted and I’m excited to visit.”

Karlaftis is the younger brother of Purdue true freshman defensive end George Karlaftis, who was offered by Clemson during his recruitment.

“He always really liked the school,” Yanni said of his big bro.

As a sophomore in 2018, Yanni racked up 110 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries, seven pass deflections, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

How would he describe himself as a player?

“I would probably describe myself as versatile,” he said, “and I have a nose for the ball.”

