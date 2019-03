Playing in his final game at Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson guard Marcquise Reed came up huge for the Tigers in Saturday’s 67-55 victory over Syracuse.

Reed scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Tigers, to go along with 10 rebounds and five steals.

Reed scored 20 of his 24 points in the second half on 5-of-9 shooting, including 2 of 4 shots from behind the arc.