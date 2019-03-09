Reed, seniors carry Tigers to possible NCAA Tournament bid

Needing a win to possibly earn an NCAA Tournament bid, Clemson’s seniors carried the Tigers to a 67-55 victory over Syracuse on Senior Day at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.

After struggling in the first half offensively, the Tigers rallied from a seven-point half-time deficit behind the play of senior Marcquise Reed, who scored 20 second-half points as Clemson outscored the Orange 43-24 in the second half.

Reed finished the afternoon with a game-high 24 points. He was 5-for-9 from the field in the second half, including 2-for-4 from behind the arc. It was a good bounce back for the senior, who scored just four points in the first half and was 2-for-8 from the field.

Fellow senior Elijah Thomas scored 13 points, while Shelton Mitchell, also a senior, finished with 10. The two seniors combined to score 13 points in the last 20 minutes.

David Skara, who was playing in his last game at Littlejohn, dropped in two big shots in the second half, one was a three-point play and then other was a deep shot just inside the arc. He finished with 5 points and three rebounds.

The Tigers used a 13-0 run in the second half to take the lead and then took over the game from there. Clemson did not take its first lead until Aamir Simms dropped in a jumper shot with 13:27 to play in the game. It never trailed again.

The win was big for the Tigers because it improved their ACC record to 9-9, giving the Tigers the opportunity to possibly earn an NCAA Tournament berth. As of today, the Tigers are considered one of the last teams in and a win over NC State in next Wednesday’s ACC Tournament can lock down a bid.

Clemson trailed 31-24 at the break. The Tigers shot just 25 percent from the field (7-28) and was 2-for-10 from behind the arc. They even struggled at the foul line, making just 66.7 percent from the field.

The Orange’s zone and length really bothered Clemson. The Tigers started the game 0-13 before and did not score until the 14:16 mark on the scoreboard on a Thomas made layup.

Clemson’s four seniors combined to score 14 of the Tigers’ 25 first half points, but they were just a combined 5-of-21 from the floor.

At the end of the game, Clemson head coach Brownell gave the Tigers seniors a curtain call with 27.5 seconds to play in the game as the fans gave Reed, Mitchell, Skara and Thomas a standing ovation.