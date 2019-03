Clemson continued to add to its lead in the third inning with a pair of runs on three hits.

Kier Meredith got on base with one out after being hit by a pitch and Sam Hall singled to move Meredith over to third base. Logan Davidson grounded out to second, scoring Meredith bumping the score up to 7-2. Grayson Byrd hit another RBI single with two outs to make it 8-2 after three.