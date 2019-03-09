Tigers take lead after one

Tigers take lead after one

Baseball

Tigers take lead after one

By 1 hour ago

By: |

Clemson took the lead in the bottom half of the first with a pair of run-scoring singles from Grayson Byrd and David Sharpe.

Sam Hall led off with a first pitch double to left center to get things rolling for the Tigers. After Davidson flew out to shallow left Byrd pushed a single just past the glove of the second baseman that allowed Hall to score from second and tie the game at one.

Kyle Wilkie walked, Byrd advanced to second and Bryar Hawkins struck out swinging before David Sharpe pushed a single to left that scored Byrd and gave the Tigers a 2-1 lead after one.

, , , , , , Baseball, Feature

More TCI

Latest

reply
55m

Clemson extended its lead on a two out rally in the bottom of the second inning that plated four runs on four hits. Jordan Greene got things started for the Tigers with a leadoff double before reaching (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home