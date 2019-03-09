Tigers take lead after one

Clemson took the lead in the bottom half of the first with a pair of run-scoring singles from Grayson Byrd and David Sharpe.

Sam Hall led off with a first pitch double to left center to get things rolling for the Tigers. After Davidson flew out to shallow left Byrd pushed a single just past the glove of the second baseman that allowed Hall to score from second and tie the game at one.

Kyle Wilkie walked, Byrd advanced to second and Bryar Hawkins struck out swinging before David Sharpe pushed a single to left that scored Byrd and gave the Tigers a 2-1 lead after one.