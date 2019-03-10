‘Amazing’ visit helps Clemson’s chances with Peach State OL

Clemson offensive line target Seth McLaughlin of Buford (Ga.) High School returned to campus this weekend to tour the facilities, watch the Tigers practice and attend the program’s junior day event Saturday.

After his visit concluded, McLaughlin (6-4, 270) spoke with The Clemson Insider about what he called an “amazing experience” at Clemson.

“I got there on Friday and ran through all of the stuff I hadn’t seen,” he said. “I watched practice on Friday and Saturday and got to hang with some of the guys.”

Specifically, McLaughlin hung out the most with Clemson freshmen offensive linemen Will Putnam and Hunter Rayburn, both of whom signed with the Tigers in the 2019 cycle.

“I thought I really fit in with them and the rest of the linemen,” McLaughlin said.

The highlight of his visit, though, was meeting and spending time with Clemson’s head coach.

“Coach Swinney is a great man, very genuine,” McLaughlin said. “He’s definitely a guy I would love to play for. It was the first time we talked so we just talked about me and my parents’ background a little bit.”

McLaughlin’s parents accompanied him to Clemson and enjoyed the visit as well.

“We all had a great time,” he said.

Amazing experience at Clemson this weekend! Big thank you to the whole staff! #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/ZgSyDTAaue — Seth McLaughlin (@Seth_Mc24) March 9, 2019

McLaughlin received an offer from Clemson when he was on campus for the Tigers’ season opener vs. Furman in September, then returned to Death Valley for the NC State game in October. In January, he named Clemson one of his top five schools along with Alabama, Michigan, Oklahoma and South Carolina.

According to McLaughlin, his top group remains the same and he is still looking to make his decision sometime this spring.

Did his latest trip to Tigertown help Clemson’s chances of landing his commitment?

“Yes definitely,” he said.

Up next for McLaughlin is a visit to Alabama on March 22. He also visited Alabama in early February after going to Oklahoma in late January.

Move over Alabama, Clemson is the new King of College Football. In our new magazine “Little Ole Clemson”: The Best “Little” Dynasty Ever, we examine not just the 2018 team’s run to being “the best ever” but examine the last four seasons and how Dabo Swinney turned Clemson into the new dynasty of college football. We also take a look at the role former athletic director Terry Don Phillips played. We go behind the scenes at the Tigers’ run to a second national championship in three seasons and the previous three national championship runs. It also features stories on the Power Rangers, the 2018 senior class, high quality photos and much, much more.

We are pleased to announce that our latest magazine is ready for order. Get your order in today to make sure you get a copy of this collector’s edition.

Order Here