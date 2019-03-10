Clemson takes the lead over UNC in the fifth

Clemson took the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning.

With the Tigers trailing North Carolina in the bottom of the fifth inning Saturday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, centerfielder Bryce Teodosio hit a home run to left field. The solo shot was his fifth of the season, which now leads the team. The home run came on a full-count.

Clemson grabbed the lead three batters later when Logan Davidson roped Austin Bergner’s 0-1 offering with two outs to left centerfield, scoring Sam Hall all the way from third base. Hall reached with a two-out walk and then Davidson doubled for the fifth time this season. The RBI was his 15th of the season and Hall scored for the 20th time.