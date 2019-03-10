Davidson's home run lifts Tigers to sweep over UNC

Baseball

For the first time since 1997, Clemson swept the third-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels on the baseball diamond.

Logan Davidson took Austin Love’s 2-2 pitch with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning for a two-run home run to right field to complete the sweep for the 20th-ranked Tigers on Sunday with a 5-4 victory.

Davidson’s home run scored Sam Hall, who doubled with two outs to keep the Tigers hopes alive.

Davidson’s walk-off home run was the Tigers’ first hit with runners in scoring position all afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Clemson was 0-for-8 in that situation prior to his home run.

The Tigers (12-3, 3-0) won both games of a doublehearder on Saturday, including a walk-off balk in Game 1. They won Game 2 17-3.

The last time Clemson swept the Tar Heels was 22 years ago on this same field and it won by the same score on a Eric DeMore walk-off home run.

Clemson will host Coastal Carolina Wednesday at 6 p.m.

