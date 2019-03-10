Tigers impress in-state DB during junior day

Standout in-state defensive back Andru Phillips from Mauldin (S.C.) High School made his first unofficial visit to Clemson on Saturday for the program’s junior day.

The second-ranked cornerback in the Palmetto State arrived on campus around 9:30 a.m. and stayed for around eight hours. The class of 2020 prospect was accompanied by his father, Carlos — who played football for Kentucky in the 1980s — as well as his mother and sister.

“They thought the same thing I thought,” Phillips said. “It was great.”

Phillips (6-0, 180), who holds over a dozen offers and has seen his recruitment take off this year, had nothing but positive things to say about his experience at Clemson.

“I had a great time up there,” he said. “I don’t have one bad thing to say about Clemson. Everything they do up there is so professional and smooth. They have a system behind everything, and it works.”

Phillips and his fellow junior day visitors had a chance to tour the campus, dorms and facilities as well as watch the Tigers go through a spring practice.

“They lost a lot of players, but they brought a lot of players back,” Phillips said, “and they’re going to be just as good as they were last year.”

Phillips had been in contact with Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed and safeties coach Mickey Conn leading up to the visit, and he was able to spend time with them throughout the day.

“It was just really building a relationship,” Phillips said. “Just building relationships with them and getting to know each other more.”

The best part of the visit in Phillips’ opinion was meeting Dabo Swinney and hearing Clemson’s head coach speak.

“My favorite part of the day was either meeting coach Swinney, or whenever he was talking at the end,” Phillips said. “You could really tell he’s a really good person, and he worked for everything he got. Nothing was given to him. He’s a great man.”

Since late January, Phillips has picked up scholarship offers from Virginia Tech, NC State, Louisville, West Virginia and Tennessee, among others. Kentucky was first to offer last summer, followed by Wake Forest in the fall.

Of course, an offer from Clemson would be huge for the local recruit who lives 45 minutes from campus — especially after his impressive visit this weekend.

“It would mean everything to me,” he said. “The facilities are top notch. Everything about it, and the culture around the whole entire program, it’s just so special.”

Phillips went to NC State last weekend and North Carolina the weekend before that. South Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest have hosted him for visits recently as well.

