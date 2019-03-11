Clemson Baseball's Weekly Wrap Up

Clemson, ranked as high as 12th in the country, beat Furman at Fluor Field in midweek action before sweeping three games at home from No. 3 North Carolina to open up ACC play.

Overall Record: 12-3 ACC Record: 3-0 Last Week: 4-0 3/5 Tuesday @ Furman W, 3-1 3/9 Saturday #3 North Carolina W, 3-2 3/9 Saturday #3 North Carolina W, 17-3 3/10 Sunday #3 North Carolina W, 5-4 Next Week: 3/13 Wednesday #11 Coastal Carolina (13-3-1) 6:00PM 3/15 Friday Notre Dame (6-8, 2-1 ACC) 6:00PM 3/16 Saturday Notre Dame (6-8, 2-1 ACC) 3:00PM 3/17 Sunday Notre Dame (6-8, 2-1 ACC) 1:00PM Records as of Sunday, March 10.

Notre Dame travels to Western Carolina on Wednesday.

TCI Hitter-of-the Week

Bryar Hawkins

The freshman first-baseman from Cumming, GA earned his first hitter-of-the-week award after going 7-for-15 (.467) in four games last week. Hawkins had a double, a homer, four RBI, four runs, two walks, and a HBP with a .556 on-base percentage and a .733 slugging percentage.

Other hitters of note:

Grayson Byrd: 6-for-15 (.400), 1 2B, 5 RBI, 4 R, 2 BB

Sam Hall: 7-for-18 (.389), 4 2B, 4 RBI, 6 R, 1 BB, 1-1 SB

Logan Davidson: 5-for-15 (.333), 2 2B, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 2 R, 3 BB, 2-2 SB

TCI Pitcher-of-the-Week

Davis Sharpe

The freshman righty from Dacula, GA earned his third pitcher-of-the-week award for his performance on Saturday against North Carolina. In 6.0 innings, Sharpe allowed a run on three hits (.143 OBA) with three walks and seven strikeouts.

Other pitchers of note:

Keyshawn Askew: 5.1 IP, 0-0, 1 GS, 2 R (1 ER), 5 H, 2 BB, 3 K, .250 OBA

Jacob Hennessy: 5.1 IP, 2-0, 2 app, 1 R (1 ER), 3 H, 3 BB, 4 K, .167 OBA

Mat Clark: 6.0 IP, 1-0, 1 GS, 2 R (2 ER), 4 H, 1 BB, 5 K, .190 OBA

Weekend Notes:

The Tigers outscored the competition 28-10 while outhitting their opponents .296 (42 hits) to .212 (28 this). On the week, Clemson had 12 doubles, three homers, 15 walks, and six HBPs against 38 strikeouts while going 3-3 on stolen bases. The Tiger pitching staff had a 2.25 ERA, allowing 10 runs (nine earned) in 36.0 innings with 14 walks and 29 strikeouts. Clemson fielded at a .973 clip, committing four errors in 148 chances.