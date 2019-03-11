Clemson lands commitment from one of nation's top linemen

Clemson landed a major commitment on Monday evening from four-star offensive lineman Mitchell Mayes.

The highly regarded recruit from Raleigh (N.C.) Leesville Road announced his verbal pledge to the Tigers via Twitter this evening.

Mayes (6-5, 315) is coming off his latest visit to Clemson on Saturday, when the football program held its second junior day of the year. It was one of several visits Mayes has made to campus since receiving an offer from the Tigers last April. He attended the Tigers’ elite junior day in January as well.

Besides Clemson, Mayes held offers from Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee, NC State, North Carolina, Duke, Virginia Tech, Florida State and Penn State, among others. He visited NC State in late February and went to North Carolina, Auburn and Georgia Tech last week before traveling to Clemson this past weekend.

Mayes, who is committed to play in next year’s Under-Armour All-America Game, is the No. 3 offensive guard and No. 63 overall prospect in the 2020 class according to the 247Sports Composite. ESPN ranks him as the No. 4 offensive tackle and the country’s No. 18 overall prospect.

Mayes becomes the fourth commitment from an offensive lineman in Clemson’s 2020 recruiting class, joining three fellow four-star prospects in Canton (Ga.) Creekview’s John Williams, Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass’s Walker Parks and Milton (Ga.)’s Paul Tchio.

I am Mitchell Mayes and …

I am a Clemson Tiger 🐅 💜#WE2DEEP20 #ALLIN

All Praises to the Man Above 🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/BIKhqJssXy — Mitchell Mayes (@_7msm_2) March 11, 2019

Move over Alabama, Clemson is the new King of College Football. In our new magazine “Little Ole Clemson”: The Best “Little” Dynasty Ever, we examine not just the 2018 team’s run to being “the best ever” but examine the last four seasons and how Dabo Swinney turned Clemson into the new dynasty of college football. We also take a look at the role former athletic director Terry Don Phillips played. We go behind the scenes at the Tigers’ run to a second national championship in three seasons and the previous three national championship runs. It also features stories on the Power Rangers, the 2018 senior class, high quality photos and much, much more.

We are pleased to announce that our latest magazine is ready for order. Get your order in today to make sure you get a copy of this collector’s edition.

Order Here