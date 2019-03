Clemson center Sean Pollard said Saturday’s half-scrimmage at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson went well.

The senior, who moved over to center this spring to help replace All-ACC performer Justin Falcinelli, said when they line up against the Tigers’ defense, they can see them improving every day.

“In the scrimmage, it was fun to go against because that is really great competition,” Pollard said after Monday’s practice.

