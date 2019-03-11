Two Tigers named to All-ACC teams

Clemson University men’s basketball’s Marcquise Reed and Elijah Thomas earned All-ACC recognition, announced by the league office on Monday.

Reed, a graduate senior guard, was named to the All-ACC Third Team. He earned preseason second-team honors and was named to the second-team last year.

The Landover, Md. native leads Clemson in scoring and is third in the ACC (19.4 points per game), leads both in free throw percentage (84.9 percent) and leads the ACC and the Tigers in steals (2.25 steals per game).

Reed is currently 15th on Clemson’s all-time scoring list (1,426 points) and is closing in on 2,000 points for his career (1,955). His currently total of 544 points this season is tied for 16th in program history. Reed has posted 14 20-point games this season (27 career – 10th all-time at Clemson).

He’s one of just two players in the country – the only at a Power 5 school – to average at least 19.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

Twice this season Reed has scored 30 points or more and has a career-high of 31 points in a victory over Boston College.

Leading the conference in steals, Reed has 63 this season which is currently tied for eighth-best in Clemson history. His career mark of 167 is ninth all-time.

Thomas, a 2017-18 All-Defensive Team honoree, earns back-to-back recognition for his ability to protect the rim for the Tigers. Not only is he an All-Defensive Team honoree this season, but an All-ACC Honorable Mention player.

The Dallas, Texas native leads the team in rebounding (8.0 per game) and blocks (2.2 per game), while also posting 13.2 points per game (second on the team).

Thomas posted a strong effort against Wake Forest this season, amassing 23 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high seven blocked shots. He had a three-game stretch where he blocked 19 total shots.

Thomas has 68 total blocks this season and is second in the ACC in that category. He has hauled in 249 rebounds and has firmly cemented himself in Clemson’s record books in both blocks and rebounds.

He is 10th all-time with 175 career blocks and fourth with 1.94 blocks per game in his career. Thomas is also tied for 19th in career rebounding (633). His efficiency is also shown on the offensive end of the floor, as the senior has recorded nine double-doubles – tying his career-high from last year. Clemson is 7-2 overall in games that Thomas records a double-double.

2019 Atlantic Coast Conference Post-Season Honors

All-ACC

First Team

Zion Williamson, Fr., Duke, 350*

RJ Barrett, Fr., Duke, 346

De’Andre Hunter, So., Virginia, 302

Cameron Johnson, Sr., North Carolina, 277

Kyle Guy, Jr., Virginia, 231

Second Team

Luke Maye, Sr., North Carolina, 221

Ky Bowman, Jr., Boston College, 188

Ty Jerome, Jr., Virginia, 177

Coby White, Fr., North Carolina, 171

Kerry Blackshear Jr., Jr., Virginia Tech, 170

Third Team

Jordan Nwora, So., Louisville, 135

Marcquise Reed, Sr., Clemson, 129

Tyus Battle, Jr., Syracuse, 128

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, So., Virginia Tech, 72

John Mooney, Jr., Notre Dame, 71

Honorable Mention

Mfiondu Kabengele, So., Florida State, 69

Cam Reddish, Fr., Duke, 37

Tre Jones, Fr., Duke, 18

Terance Mann, Sr., Florida State, 16

Elijah Thomas, Sr., Clemson, 10

ACC Player of the Year

Zion Williamson, Fr., Duke, 49

RJ Barrett, Fr., Duke, 16

De’Andre Hunter, So., Virginia, 4

Ky Bowman, Jr., Boston College, 1

ACC Rookie of the Year

Zion Williamson, Duke, 47

RJ Barrett, Duke, 21

Coby White, North Carolina, 2

ACC Coach of the Year

Tony Bennett, Virginia, 30

Buzz Williams, Virginia Tech, 12

Roy Williams, North Carolina, 11

Leonard Hamilton, Florida State, 10

Chris Mack, Louisville, 7

ACC Defensive Player of the Year

De’Andre Hunter, So., Virginia, 46

Tre Jones, Fr., Duke, 19

David Skara, Sr., Clemson, 3

Trent Forrest, Jr., Florida State, 2

ACC Most Improved Player

Jordan Nwora, So., Louisville, 30

John Mooney, Jr., Notre Dame, 27

Cameron Johnson, Sr., North Carolina, 5

Mfiondu Kabengele, So., Florida State, 4

Kerry Blackshear Jr., Jr., Virginia Tech, 2

Chris Lykes, So., Miami, 2

ACC Sixth Man of the Year

Mfiondu Kabengele, So., Florida State, 60

DJ Funderburk, So., NC State, 3

Jared Wilson-Frame, Jr., Pitt, 3

Nassir Little, Fr., North Carolina, 2

Braxton Key, Jr., Virginia, 2

ACC All-Defensive Team

De’Andre Hunter, So., Virginia, 60

Tre Jones, Fr., Duke, 56

Zion Williamson, Fr., Duke, 53

Elijah Thomas, Sr., Clemson, 31

James Banks III, Jr., Georgia Tech, 29

ACC All-Freshman Team

Zion Williamson, Duke, 70*

Coby White, North Carolina, 67

RJ Barrett, Duke, 66

Xavier Johnson, Pitt, 40

Tre Jones, Duke, 38

*unanimous