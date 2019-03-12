Georgia ATH discusses visit to ‘dream school’ Clemson

Several prospects from Islands High School in Savannah, Ga., traveled to Clemson to attend its junior day this past Saturday.

Among the group was class of 2020 athlete James Shellman, a talented two-way player who has picked up a handful of Power Five scholarship offers.

“It took four hours to get there but it was worth it because it’s my dream school,” Shellman said of the visit. “My visit was awesome. This was my second time there, and it’s like the more I go the better it gets. I learn something every time.”

A couple aspects of the visit in particular stood out to the 6-foot-1, 175-pound Shellman, including a message conveyed by head coach Dabo Swinney.

“When we were in the meeting at the end of the visit, he basically says he means business and going to Clemson will teach us to be men on and off the field,” Shellman said.

Clemson’s football operations complex caught Shellman’s attention as well.

“I love it,” he said. “They have a bowling alley, a study hall where you can do your work at and everything just looks perfect, even the indoor practice field.”

In addition to touring the campus and facilities and watching the Tigers’ spring practice on Saturday, Shellman was able to spend some time talking with defensive coordinator Brent Venables and area recruiter Todd Bates.

“They seem like great people,” Shellman said. “It seems like they would coach me up when I need it and to be a man on and off the field.”

Shellman is a standout on both sides of the ball for Islands High School. He plays receiver and defensive back and has no shortage of confidence in his abilities.

“A baller,” he said when asked to describe himself as a player. “I can do it all. I just wanna be great. If it’s a clutch moment I’m the man to call on.”

A number of major programs have come calling with offers to Shellman. His list includes Ole Miss, Michigan, West Virginia, Wake Forest and Colorado, among others, while he said that Georgia Tech and Notre Dame are showing interest along with Clemson.

Shellman has also visited Georgia Tech and Georgia Southern recently. He plans to check out Wake Forest and Kentucky soon.

