Pollard adjusting to new position

Senior Sean Pollard has moved around quite a bit on Clemson’s offensive line. However, this season you’ll find him starting at center, replacing two-time All-ACC Justin Falcinelli.

Pollard has plenty of experience at various positions, but he is ready to take on his new challenge and compete against Cade Stewart for the starting position.

Pollard on moving to center

“Just depth…we needed some guys and I told Coach (Robbie) Caldwell that I could do it. He didn’t believe me so I started playing it and they started believing me. It’s been fun. It’s just the next man up mentality for me and I am just going to do whatever the coaches tell me to do.”

Pollard on Saturday’s scrimmage

“Good…the offense had a good showing. It’s really nice because every day we come out we can see our defense improving. That scrimmage was fun because we just got to go against some really great competition.”

Pollard on defense

“Coach Venables will show you everything in his book at practice. We see everything on our practice field and it really makes you become at veteran real quick at a position that you are new at.”

Pollard on changing his mindset

“I am just more excited overall for this season. It’s like a whole change in my mood. I can be down sometimes and feel sorry for myself. This spring I told myself that I was going to have a better mentality and better mood overall. I just try to work on that every day. Granted I am at a knew position and I don’t always have the best days every day, but I just try to have a good mood and overall, it’s just a fresh new start. New position and new Sean.”

Pollard on the new guys on defense

“Tyler Davis is a baller. That dude is good. He just knows how to handle his body and he is really good with his hands. Logan Cash is really active with his hands, especially when he gets moved to the side. All of the freshman are doing really well.”

