Time to think about new talent for Wallace, Clemson 'D'

For the first time in a while, the “Power Rangers” will not take the field for Clemson’s defense at Death Valley this coming season.

Clemson’s two-time National Champion defensive front, consisting of defensive ends Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant, as well as defensive tackles Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence, have all moved on to the NFL.

The Tigers are also losing a number of other key defensive pieces in linebacker Tre Lamar, cornerback Trayvon Mullen and reserved defensive tackle Albert Huggins.

But returning safety K’Von Wallace says there’s no time to dwell on the losses, but rather start paying attention to the future of Clemson football because it’s looking bright with a bevy of fresh talent.

In last Saturday’s half-scrimmage, Wallace said many of the young players shined.

“It was good-on-good,” Wallace said after practice on Monday. “We got a lot of experience with the young guys, knowing what they can do, knowing what they can’t do. Getting a feel for the team both offensively and on defense.

“Showing who our leaders are, showing what young guys can do out there and play. A lot of young guys went out there on attack and they showed what they can do. Just learning from it. There’s a lot we have to do and it’s a special team coming into the making.”

Wallace is fully aware there is going to be doubters with the loss of such impactful players, but he is more focused on the leadership the team has this year.

“A lot of people don’t think we’re going to be good on defense because we lost a lot of guys and this and that,” Wallace said. But we’re still special and still have leaders. We have some ballers upfront and on the backend. It’s going to be a good season.”

The safety out of Richmond, Va., is excited about what he has already seen from some of the younger talent, specially a select few.

“K.J. Henry, Justin (Foster), you know a guy that really doesn’t have that much experience starting and balling,” he said. “Justin Mascoll, Darnell (Jefferies), a lot of the young guys going out there just competing and showing what they can do.”

Wallace, who played as a true freshman in 2016, has continued to increase his leadership role over the years and will do so even more this coming season.

“I felt like as a true freshman I had to come into a leadership role playing here, but it’s even more important now getting the young guys in,” he said. “I’m out there working with the linemen trying to see what they know so that I can help them in the best way possible and being the best leader that I can be to my team.”

Move over Alabama, Clemson is the new King of College Football. In our new magazine “Little Ole Clemson”: The Best “Little” Dynasty Ever, we examine not just the 2018 team’s run to being “the best ever” but examine the last four seasons and how Dabo Swinney turned Clemson into the new dynasty of college football. We also take a look at the role former athletic director Terry Don Phillips played. We go behind the scenes at the Tigers’ run to a second national championship in three seasons and the previous three national championship runs. It also features stories on the Power Rangers, the 2018 senior class, high quality photos and much, much more.

We are pleased to announce that our latest magazine is ready for order. Get your order in today to make sure you get a copy of this collector’s edition.

Order Here