Brownell, Tigers not happy after loss to State

CHARLOTTE — Clemson head coach Brad Brownell had very little to saying following the Tigers’ 59-58 loss to NC State Wednesday in Day 2 of the ACC Tournament from the Spectrum in Charlotte.

Clemson (19-13) blew an 18-point lead, including a 16-point halftime lead. The Tigers still had a one-point lead in the final seconds when Clyde Trapp was called for a foul with 2.6 seconds to play, which allowed Markell Johnson to go to the foul line for NC State.

Johnson made both free throws to beat the Tigers.

Watch Brad Brownell’s and Marcquise Reed’s post-game interview.