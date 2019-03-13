Griffith, Hackenburg, Davidson Postgame

Adam Hackenburg and Logan Davidson both homered in Clemson’s win over Coastal Carolina Tuesday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.  Owen Griffith came in and pitched a gem in relief.

Watch the postgame press conference on TCITV:

