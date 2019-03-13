Lee: Griffith the difference in the ballgame

Baseball

Clemson head coach Monte Lee has plenty of praise of this teams offense, but said the difference in Wednesday night’s win over Coastal Carolina was the reflief performance of Owen Griffith.

