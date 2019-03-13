Tigers host Chanticleers in Marquee Midweek Match-Up

Baseball

No. 12 Clemson (12-3) welcomes No. 11 Coastal Carolina (13-3-1) to Doug Kingsmore Stadium tonight at 6:00PM for a marquee midweek match-up.

 

The Series

Meetings: 55 (first met in 1986)
Series Record: Clemson leads 45-10
Record at Clemson: Clemson leads 33-6 (Clemson leads 33-6 at DKS)
Last Meeting(s): Teams split two meetings in 2018
CCU won 9-5 at CCU and Clemson won 6-1 at DKS
vs. Lee: Lee leads 13-7 (CU: 2-1; CofC: 11-6)

Quick Hits

Clemson is 24-6 all-time on March 13 with an 18-4 mark at home.
The Tigers have faced nine of the 12 programs in the Sun Belt (missing Georgia State, Little Rock, and UL Monroe). Clemson is 136-52-1 all-time against those schools, including an 87-25 mark at home.
Coach Lee has faced four of the 12 Sun Belt programs (Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, and South Alabama). Lee is 43-28 against the programs, including a 6-3 record at Clemson (2-1 against Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, and South Alabama).

The Chanticleers

Head Coach: Gary Gilmore (24th season at Coastal)
2018 Recap: 43-19 (23-7; 1st Sun Belt East) – Conway Regional – #24 Final Ranking
Preseason: 1st (12 out of 12 first-place votes) in Sun Belt East Division (6 teams)
Road Record: 1-1 (12-8 in 2018)
Last Week: T, 4-4 (11) vs. #2 Oregon State (Seattle, WA) (Sun, 3/10)
W, 5-2 vs. Washington (Seattle, WA) (Sat, 3/9)
L, 5-8 (8) vs. San Diego (Seattle, WA) (Fri, 3/8)
W, 14-8 vs. Wake Forest (Wed, 3/6)
W, 10-9 (12) vs. Wake Forest (Tue, 3/5)
2019 Stats
Hitting: .309 (8.6 RPG) with 37 2B, 7 3B, 16 HR, 97 BB, 32 HBP, 144 K, 36-39 SB
Pitching: 4.39 ERA, .256 OBA (151 hits), 70 BB, & 161 K in 158.0 IP
Fielding: .967 (22 errors in 666 chances)

The Tigers

2018 Recap: 47-16 (22-8; 1st Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – #18 Final Ranking
Preseason: 3rd (one first-place vote) in ACC Atlantic (7 teams)
Home Record: 10-2 (28-9 in 2018)
Last Week: W, 5-4 vs. #3 North Carolina (Sun, 3/10)
W, 17-3 vs. #3 North Carolina (Sat, 3/9)
W, 3-2 vs. #3 North Carolina (Sat, 3/9)
W, 3-1 @ Furman (Fluor Field) (Tue, 3/5)
2019 Stats
Hitting: .275 (7.3 RPG) with 31 2B, 25 HR, 75 BB, 21 HBP, 134 K, 29-36 SB
Pitching: 3.83 ERA, .221 OBA (109 hits), 49 BB, & 163 K in 134.0 IP
Fielding: .976 (13 errors in 536 chances)

Projected Staring Lineups

Coastal Carolina
POS # Player YR 2019 Stats
C 36 Kyle Skeels *JR .333 BA with 6 2B, 1 HR, & 19 RBI in 17 games
1B 29 Zach Biermann SR .343 BA with 4 2B, 2 HR, & 17 RBI in 17 games
2B 1 Cory Wood JR .328 BA with 6 2B, 1 3B, & 5 RBI in 17 games
SS 10 Scott McKeon JR .377 BA with 5 2B, 1 HR, & 13 RBI in 17 games
3B 7 Keaton Weisz *JR .206 BA with 1 3B, 3 HR, & 13 RBI in 17 games
LF 6 Cameron Pearcey *JR .323 BA with 3 2B, 1 HR, & 11 RBI in 17 games
CF 3 Parker Chavers SO .389 BA with 1 2B, 5 HR, & 21 RBI in 15 games
RF 5 Kieton Rivers SR .351 BA with 5 2B, 1 HR, & 21 RBI in 17 games
DH 17 Jared Johnson *SO .333 BA with 3 2B, 1 HR, & 8 RBI in 15 games
Clemson
POS # Player YR 2019 Stats
C 10 Kyle Wilkie JR .289 BA with 3 2B, 7 RBI, & 7 BB in 13 games
1B 44 Bryar Hawkins FR .370 BA with 1 2B, 2 HR, & 8 RBI in 9 games
2B 9 Jordan Greene GR .255 BA with 3 2B, 2 HR, & 9 RBI in 15 games
SS 8 Logan Davidson JR .288 BA with 5 2B, 5 HR, & 17 RBI in 15 games
3B 4 Grayson Byrd *SR .321 BA with 3 2B, 2 HR, & 14 RBI in 15 games
LF 5 Sam Hall SO .357 BA with 6 2B, 3 HR, & 15 RBI in 15 games
CF 13 Bryce Teodosio SO .275 BA with 4 2B, 5 HR, & 14 RBI in 15 games
RF 11 Michael Green *SO .200 BA with 1 2B, 1 HR, & 4 RBI in 14 games
DH 30 Davis Sharpe FR .375 BA with 2 2B, 2 HR, & 7 RBI in 11 games

Probable Staring Pitchers

LHP 18 Scott Kobos *JR 1-1/5 app/2 GS/5.59 ERA (9.2 IP)/.308 OBA (12 hits)/3 BB/13 K
RHP 25 Jackson Lindley FR 0-0/3 app/1 GS/1.35 ERA (6.2 IP)/.222 OBA (6 hits)/4 BB/6 K

Tiger Career Stats vs. Coastal Carolina

Player AVG G-S AB R H RBI BB-K Other
Greene .375 2-2 8 2 3 2 0-1 HR
Davidson .333 3-3 9 4 3 2 3-1 2 HR, HBP, SH
Byrd .200 3-3 10 3 2 1 1-1 HR, SH, 1-1 SB
Wilkie .000 3-2 6 1 0 0 2-0
Cooper .000 1-1 1 0 0 0 0-0 HBP
Hawkins .000 1-0 1 0 0 0 0-0
Weatherly .000 1-0 1 0 0 0 0-0
Teodosio N/A 1-0 0 0 0 0 0-0
Pitcher ERA G-S W-L IP H R ER BB SO OBA
Clark 0.00 1-0 0-0 0.1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Marr 1.50 2-0 0-0 6.0 5 1 1 0 2 .238
Hennessy 10.80 1-0 0-0 1.2 2 2 2 0 2 .286
Spiers 13.50 1-0 0-1 1.1 2 2 2 1 1 .333
Jones 20.25 1-1 0-0 1.1 3 4 3 3 2 .429

 

