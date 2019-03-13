Tigers host Chanticleers in Marquee Midweek Match-Up

No. 12 Clemson (12-3) welcomes No. 11 Coastal Carolina (13-3-1) to Doug Kingsmore Stadium tonight at 6:00PM for a marquee midweek match-up.
The Series
|Meetings:
|55 (first met in 1986)
|Series Record:
|Clemson leads 45-10
|Record at Clemson:
|Clemson leads 33-6 (Clemson leads 33-6 at DKS)
|Last Meeting(s):
|Teams split two meetings in 2018
CCU won 9-5 at CCU and Clemson won 6-1 at DKS
|vs. Lee:
|Lee leads 13-7 (CU: 2-1; CofC: 11-6)
Quick Hits
|Clemson is 24-6 all-time on March 13 with an 18-4 mark at home.
|The Tigers have faced nine of the 12 programs in the Sun Belt (missing Georgia State, Little Rock, and UL Monroe). Clemson is 136-52-1 all-time against those schools, including an 87-25 mark at home.
|Coach Lee has faced four of the 12 Sun Belt programs (Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, and South Alabama). Lee is 43-28 against the programs, including a 6-3 record at Clemson (2-1 against Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, and South Alabama).
The Chanticleers
|Head Coach:
|Gary Gilmore (24th season at Coastal)
|2018 Recap:
|43-19 (23-7; 1st Sun Belt East) – Conway Regional – #24 Final Ranking
|Preseason:
|1st (12 out of 12 first-place votes) in Sun Belt East Division (6 teams)
|Road Record:
|1-1 (12-8 in 2018)
|Last Week:
|T, 4-4 (11) vs. #2 Oregon State (Seattle, WA) (Sun, 3/10)
W, 5-2 vs. Washington (Seattle, WA) (Sat, 3/9)
L, 5-8 (8) vs. San Diego (Seattle, WA) (Fri, 3/8)
W, 14-8 vs. Wake Forest (Wed, 3/6)
W, 10-9 (12) vs. Wake Forest (Tue, 3/5)
|2019 Stats
|Hitting:
|.309 (8.6 RPG) with 37 2B, 7 3B, 16 HR, 97 BB, 32 HBP, 144 K, 36-39 SB
|Pitching:
|4.39 ERA, .256 OBA (151 hits), 70 BB, & 161 K in 158.0 IP
|Fielding:
|.967 (22 errors in 666 chances)
The Tigers
|2018 Recap:
|47-16 (22-8; 1st Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – #18 Final Ranking
|Preseason:
|3rd (one first-place vote) in ACC Atlantic (7 teams)
|Home Record:
|10-2 (28-9 in 2018)
|Last Week:
|W, 5-4 vs. #3 North Carolina (Sun, 3/10)
W, 17-3 vs. #3 North Carolina (Sat, 3/9)
W, 3-2 vs. #3 North Carolina (Sat, 3/9)
W, 3-1 @ Furman (Fluor Field) (Tue, 3/5)
|2019 Stats
|Hitting:
|.275 (7.3 RPG) with 31 2B, 25 HR, 75 BB, 21 HBP, 134 K, 29-36 SB
|Pitching:
|3.83 ERA, .221 OBA (109 hits), 49 BB, & 163 K in 134.0 IP
|Fielding:
|.976 (13 errors in 536 chances)
Projected Staring Lineups
|Coastal Carolina
|POS
|#
|Player
|YR
|2019 Stats
|C
|36
|Kyle Skeels
|*JR
|.333 BA with 6 2B, 1 HR, & 19 RBI in 17 games
|1B
|29
|Zach Biermann
|SR
|.343 BA with 4 2B, 2 HR, & 17 RBI in 17 games
|2B
|1
|Cory Wood
|JR
|.328 BA with 6 2B, 1 3B, & 5 RBI in 17 games
|SS
|10
|Scott McKeon
|JR
|.377 BA with 5 2B, 1 HR, & 13 RBI in 17 games
|3B
|7
|Keaton Weisz
|*JR
|.206 BA with 1 3B, 3 HR, & 13 RBI in 17 games
|LF
|6
|Cameron Pearcey
|*JR
|.323 BA with 3 2B, 1 HR, & 11 RBI in 17 games
|CF
|3
|Parker Chavers
|SO
|.389 BA with 1 2B, 5 HR, & 21 RBI in 15 games
|RF
|5
|Kieton Rivers
|SR
|.351 BA with 5 2B, 1 HR, & 21 RBI in 17 games
|DH
|17
|Jared Johnson
|*SO
|.333 BA with 3 2B, 1 HR, & 8 RBI in 15 games
|Clemson
|POS
|#
|Player
|YR
|2019 Stats
|C
|10
|Kyle Wilkie
|JR
|.289 BA with 3 2B, 7 RBI, & 7 BB in 13 games
|1B
|44
|Bryar Hawkins
|FR
|.370 BA with 1 2B, 2 HR, & 8 RBI in 9 games
|2B
|9
|Jordan Greene
|GR
|.255 BA with 3 2B, 2 HR, & 9 RBI in 15 games
|SS
|8
|Logan Davidson
|JR
|.288 BA with 5 2B, 5 HR, & 17 RBI in 15 games
|3B
|4
|Grayson Byrd
|*SR
|.321 BA with 3 2B, 2 HR, & 14 RBI in 15 games
|LF
|5
|Sam Hall
|SO
|.357 BA with 6 2B, 3 HR, & 15 RBI in 15 games
|CF
|13
|Bryce Teodosio
|SO
|.275 BA with 4 2B, 5 HR, & 14 RBI in 15 games
|RF
|11
|Michael Green
|*SO
|.200 BA with 1 2B, 1 HR, & 4 RBI in 14 games
|DH
|30
|Davis Sharpe
|FR
|.375 BA with 2 2B, 2 HR, & 7 RBI in 11 games
Probable Staring Pitchers
|LHP
|18
|Scott Kobos
|*JR
|1-1/5 app/2 GS/5.59 ERA (9.2 IP)/.308 OBA (12 hits)/3 BB/13 K
|RHP
|25
|Jackson Lindley
|FR
|0-0/3 app/1 GS/1.35 ERA (6.2 IP)/.222 OBA (6 hits)/4 BB/6 K
Tiger Career Stats vs. Coastal Carolina
|Player
|AVG
|G-S
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB-K
|Other
|Greene
|.375
|2-2
|8
|2
|3
|2
|0-1
|HR
|Davidson
|.333
|3-3
|9
|4
|3
|2
|3-1
|2 HR, HBP, SH
|Byrd
|.200
|3-3
|10
|3
|2
|1
|1-1
|HR, SH, 1-1 SB
|Wilkie
|.000
|3-2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|2-0
|Cooper
|.000
|1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|HBP
|Hawkins
|.000
|1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|Weatherly
|.000
|1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|Teodosio
|N/A
|1-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|Pitcher
|ERA
|G-S
|W-L
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|OBA
|Clark
|0.00
|1-0
|0-0
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Marr
|1.50
|2-0
|0-0
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.238
|Hennessy
|10.80
|1-0
|0-0
|1.2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.286
|Spiers
|13.50
|1-0
|0-1
|1.1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.333
|Jones
|20.25
|1-1
|0-0
|1.1
|3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|.429