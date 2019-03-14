Clemson lands another big commitment at OL

For the second time this week, Clemson has landed a major commitment from one of the country’s top offensive linemen.

Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic 2020 four-star Bryn Tucker announced his commitment to the Tigers on Thursday evening.

Tucker (6-5, 305) chose Clemson over Virginia Tech, LSU and nearly two dozen other offers and was kind enough to speak with The Clemson Insider about his decision prior to the announcement.

“VT and LSU are awesome programs and I thank them for seeing excellence in my talents and for recruiting me,” Tucker told TCI, “but Clemson has many things to offer which help me with many things in life, and me and my family are happy with the decision I made.

“It’s great to be a Clemson Tiger!”

Tucker’s commitment comes just a few days after the Tigers picked up a verbal pledge from Raleigh (N.C.) Leesville Road four-star offensive lineman Mitchell Mayes on Monday. Both Tucker and Mayes are ranked among the top 30 prospects in the 2020 class regardless of position by ESPN, which rates Tucker as the nation’s No. 6 offensive tackle and Mayes the No. 4 OT nationally.

Clemson extended an offer to Tucker in late January when he was on campus for the program’s elite junior day. The Tigers also got him on campus for the Duke game in the fall, and he visited Death Valley for the Auburn game in 2017 as well as the spring game that year.

In addition to the three aforementioned finalists, Tucker held offers from Auburn, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Tennessee among others.

Tucker gives the Tigers their fifth commitment from an offensive lineman in the 2020 class, joining Mayes, Canton (Ga.) Creekview’s John Williams, Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass’s Walker Parks and Milton (Ga.)’s Paul Tchio.

Clemson now has nine total commitments in its 2020 class, which ranks No. 2 nationally according to the 247Sports Composite.

Tucker, who hails from the same high school as Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers, plans to enroll early at Clemson in January.

All Glory to God! I am shutting my recruitment down and announcing my commitment TO CLEMSON UNIVERSITY! 🐯🧡💜 #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/tA21xn6Bs3 — Bryn Tucker (@TuckerBryn) March 14, 2019

