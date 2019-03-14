Dexter Lawrence: 'I did everything I needed to do'

Dexter Lawrence: 'I did everything I needed to do'

Football

Dexter Lawrence: 'I did everything I needed to do'

By 1 hour ago

By: |

The Clemson Insider caught up with former defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence following Clemson’s Pro Day Thursday at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson.

Lawrence talks about the Power Ranger head bands, his performance at Pro Day and much more.

 

, , , , Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
1hr

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talked like a proud papa after Clemson’s Pro Day Thursday at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson. More than 97 NFL personnel from all 32 teams were in (…)

reply
6hr

ACC teams went 15-5 (.750) again out-of-conference competition on the week to move to a combined record of 136-51 (.727) in  non-conference action on the season. Clemson (4-0) and  NC State (5-0) while NC (…)

reply
17hr

Clemson held its first full scrimmage of spring practice Wednesday at Death Valley, and the defense won the day according to Dabo Swinney. On the flip side, Clemson’s head coach thought the offense took an (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home