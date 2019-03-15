Clemson ‘in great position’ with 4-star receiver after latest visit

Phenix City (Ala.) Central four-star wide receiver E.J. Williams made another trip to Clemson last Saturday for what was his second visit to campus in as many weekends.

Williams, a former teammate of Clemson receiver Justyn Ross and safety Ray Thornton at Central High School, was able to take in the Tigers’ spring practice Saturday and got a good look at the receiver group.

“I was really watching Justyn, Tee (Higgins), Diondre (Overton) and Amari (Rodgers),” Williams told The Clemson Insider. “I watched both freshmen Joseph (Ngata) and Frank (Ladson) too. They all did really well and looked really comfortable on the field already. I loved everything about the practice.”

Williams (6-3, 185) also made a stop at Clemson two weekends ago to hang out with Ross and Thornton on the way home from a visit to Tennessee. Williams attended Clemson’s elite junior day in January and has been a frequent visitor to campus altogether since receiving an offer from the Tigers last summer.

The top-ranked receiver in the state of Alabama and a top-150 national prospect, Williams feels that Clemson’s offense would be a good fit for his size and style as a receiver.

“I think I would mesh very well,” Williams said, “mainly because my frame takes after most wideouts at Clemson and my style of play,”

Williams, who has around 20 total scholarship offers, admitted that the thought of playing for Wide Receiver U in the future certainly appeals to him when he considers Clemson as one of his college options.

“Most definitely does,” he said. “It would be great.”

Along with being able to watch the Tigers practice, Saturday’s visit gave Williams another chance to catch up with the coaching staff.

“They were really excited to see me since they haven’t seen me in a minute,” Williams said. “They were all pretty happy but it was a very warm welcome to me.”

In February, Williams announced a list of his top 12 schools that included Clemson, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Texas A&M, Oregon, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Florida, Florida State, LSU and Arkansas.

Williams is working to narrow down his top group and told TCI that he will likely make his commitment before December.

“I really am torn between schools right now narrowing down my top 12,” he said. “But Clemson is in great position.”

Williams is ranked as a top-150 overall prospect in the 2020 class by all of the major recruiting services, and as high as the No. 102 prospect nationally by ESPN.

As a junior in 2018, he posted 28 receptions for 523 yards and six touchdowns while helping Alabama 7A powerhouse Central High School to a 14-0 record and state championship.

