Clemson’s Power Rangers come together one last time

For the last three years, Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence and Austin Bryant terrorized offensive backfields in college football.

As much credit as Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence get for leading Clemson to two national championships in three years, those four, otherwise known as “The Power Rangers” were just as important to the Tigers’ success.

On Thursday, they came together one more time on the same field as they worked out in front of 97 NFL front office personnel from all 32 teams during Clemson’s Pro Day at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson.

“It was our last time back in action,” Wilkins said. “It was the last time we got to morph together as a unit, so we got to go out with a bang.”

The four, and Albert Huggins, all sported a different color bandanna to represent which Power Ranger they are with the Power Rangers’ logo in the middle.

“We are kind of revealing our identities a little bit, but that is okay,” said Lawrence, who was wearing a pink bandanna, identifying him as the Pink Ranger. “But it is okay. This brought us together one last time to just show out, perform and compete against each other.”

Wilkins sported the white bandanna, while Ferrell wore the green bandanna and Bryant the red. Huggins, who few knew was a Power Ranger, wore the yellow bandanna.

“I have been a member for a long time. I don’t get as rowdy as them,” Huggins said.

Ferrell came up with the concept of the bandannas as a way of honoring their last time together on the field.

“The Ninjetti Power Rangers, you might not know about them, but they were just kind of honored at the command center one time when they got their new uniforms, so this was one of the key pieces,” he explained.

Due to injuries, Ferrell and Bryant were unable to work out during Thursday’s Pro Day. Bryant is still recovering from pec muscle surgery he had in January, while Ferrell missed the workout because of a turf toe injury that flared up a couple of days ago.

Ferrell said he originally suffered the injury during the 2018 season, but it eventually healed, and he has not had any issue with it until recently.

“Not being able to go out there with my guys, the last time we will all be on the field together, really hurt,” Ferrell said. “But at the end of the day, I was there. We are friends for life. I was just there for support.”

Though he participated in the position drills, Lawrence did not do any running on Pro Day. He did not participate in the short shuttle, the three-cone shuttle or the 60-yard shuttle. He did not run another 40-yard dash either.

The 6-foot-4, 342-pound defensive tackle ran a 5.05 at the NFL Combine two weeks ago, but he injured his quad in the last 10 yards of the run. He said he was at about 90 percent on Thursday, so he elected to keep his 40-yard time he recorded from the combine.

“I gave it my all,” Lawrence said. “It was a quick turnaround for me since my leg injury in Indy. I came out probably like ninety-percent. I just went out there and tried to compete.

“I felt like I did everything I needed to do. It was no setback, really. In my mind, I am always trying to go hard so I don’t really think about the injury.”

As for Bryant, he was glad to be back in Clemson this week and hanging out with his best friends once again.

“We are riding out on our high-horses right now, so this is kind of like our last hurrah,” he said. “We found these head bands and said we would rock them on pro day.”

And that they did.

