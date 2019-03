By: Will Vandervort | 2 hours ago

Clemson head coach Monte Lee said his 12th-ranked Tigers were whipped by Notre Dame Friday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

The Tigers (13-4, 3-1 ACC) lost Game 1 of the three-game weekend series, 9-2. Notre Dame pitcher Tommy Sheehan dominated Clemson, throwing a complete-game for the Irish, who improved to 7-9 overall and 3-1 in the ACC.

“We got whipped tonight. That’s the bottom line,” Lee said.

Watch Lee’s press conference with the media on TCITV.